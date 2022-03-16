BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Fire Chief Al Hyser announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Hyser plans to leave the position on May 15, 2022.

In a letter, Hyser said “I cannot say enough about the opportunity that was presented to me 27 years ago to be a member of the Belvidere Fire Department. The chance to rise through the ranks to one day become Chief has been, next to my family, the most cherished and meaningful calling in my life.”

Hyser said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family.