BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — After serving the citizens of Belvidere for 27 years as a firefighter, Fire Chief Al Hyser is hanging up his hose.

The fire department is holding a party in honor of the Chief’s retirement as a way of thanking Hyser for his service to the city as a firefighter, lieutenant, captain and fire chief. It will take place on Sunday, May 15 at the Boone County Historical Museum, 314 S. State St., from 1-3 p.m.

It is open to the public.