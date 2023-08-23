BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Fire Department hosted an event on Wednesday to help people in the community cool down.

It was their “Back-to-School Hydrant Block Party.” Plenty of water was raining from the sky to help kids get soaked.

It all started at Winterroth Park at 4:30 p.m. before wrapping up at 6:30 p.m. “Big Jon’s Food Truck” and “Sips and Sprinkles Ice Cream Truck” were there for anyone who was hungry.

There was no admission for the event, as firefighters were just happy to see families having some fun.