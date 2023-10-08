BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday marks the start of Fire Prevention Week, and one local fire department opened its doors to the community.

The Belvidere Fire Department hosted its annual open house to educate the community on fire safety. Kids sprayed the fire hose, completed an obstacle course and received a tour of the fire house.

“It’s a chance for [the community] to come out and meet the firefighters in a normal situation when it’s not for an emergency,” said Nic Thorton of the Belvidere Fire Department. “They get to learn some fire safety, ask some questions they may have about smoke detectors or keeping your door closed when you sleep, and then it’s just fun, they get a chance to spray the fire hose and see some of the stuff we have.”

The open house is held each year during the first weekend in October. This year was the first time the street outside the firehouse was shut down for the event.