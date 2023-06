BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere firefighters battled an early morning blaze Tuesday.

Crews were called to Union Avenue, just west of Pearl Street, around 5 a.m. for reports of a fire with people trapped.

Flames were showing from the second floor when they arrived. The fire was brought under control within ten minutes.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The home was left uninhabitable. The Red Cross is helping the owners of the house.

Damages are estimated at $50,000.