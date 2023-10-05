BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Colton Gritzmacher, a volunteer Boone County firefighter, was killed after being hit by a train in 2020.

An organ donor, the 23-year-old Gritzmacher helped save at least three lives, according to Gift of Life, a non-profit organization that coordinates organ donations.

On Thursday, Gift of Life held a flag-raising ceremony to honor Gritzmacher and other fallen first responders.

Boone County Fire Prevention District 2 Chief Brian Kunce said he hopes the day will inspire others to follow Gritzmacher’s lead and register as an organ donor.

“Colton would give the shirt off his back to help anybody,” Kunce said. “Our job is to help the community and he took that very seriously. And he was able to do that. And again with his unfortunate accident, he was able to still help people even with his passing, by being a donor.”

Gift of Life says every organ donor can save up to 8 lives.