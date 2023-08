BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters helped make the day of a young Belvidere girl.

Elena Gutierrez, 3, was selling bicolor sweet corn with her family on Monday. Belvidere firefighters stopped by, taking time to pose for a picture with her.

Gutierrez’s mother said that her daughter helps pick and sell the corn to earn money to go to the Boone County fair. Her grandfather and best friend Ron help out as well.

It is a family tradition meant to help teach the value of a dollar.