BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The consolidated election is just over a month away.

The 2023 Consolidate Primary is on Tuesday, and there are only two races across the stateline.

Voters registered in Belvidere’s 2nd Ward will choose between Daniel Snow and Ronald Childson, both of whom are Republican. There are no Democratic candidates running for the position.

Voters in Freeport’s 3rd Ward have two Democrats on their ballot; Kathleen Wilken and Rachel Simmons.

Early voting for the April 4 Consolidated Election is already underway. Rockford residents can head over to the Board of Elections office, 301 S 6th St., to cast their ballot.

People outside of Rockford can cast their ballot at the Winnebago County Administration building, 404 Elm St.

Residents of different counties can head over to their county clerk’s office.