BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A homeowner’s garage was completely destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning.

The Belvidere Fire Department released photos of the damage, which was estimated at $40,000.

Photo: Belvidere Fire Department

Officials said the fire, in the 400 block of King Street, occurred around 9:40 a.m.

Eighteen firefighters were called on to fight the blaze, which was brought under control within five minutes, authorities said. One resident was assessed by paramedics but not taken to the hospital.

The home is still able to be occupied, officials said, but the garage was a total loss. A vehicle was also damaged in the fire.