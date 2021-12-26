Belvidere grandmother reacts to murders of her grandson and great-grandsons

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday marked one week since a father and his two young sons were murdered at their home in Belvidere.

Police have not charged anyone for the murders as of right now, but they have named someone a person of interest. Kathy Hintt, Andrew Hintt’s grandmother, said that she wants the person responsible to pay for what they did.

“I am not a person who believes in death, but I believe you need to pay for what you did,” Hintt said.

That was the message that Hintt had for the person who took the lives of her grandson and two great-grandsons. All three were murdered at their home in Belvidere.

“Anyone who can do such a horrendous thing to children especially doesn’t deserve to live,” Hintt said.

Police said that Andrew Hintt and his two sons, just five and seven-years-old, were shot, and have ruled the case a triple homicide. Hintt said that looking at photos and talking about memories one week later is the only thing getting her through this.

“That looks like his baby too. I don’t know, there’s just so many memories of him,” Hintt said. “They had infectious smiles, they smiled so much.”

However, the family is still waiting on an arrest. Police said that 24-year-old Alize Smith was with Andrew and the boys the same day they were killed. He was named a person of interest, and is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail on an unrelated warrant, but has not been charged with the murders at this time.

Hintt said that whoever did this to Andrew and his boys needs to pay for what they did.

“And this man who took their lives will pay for what he did,” Hintt said. “It’s not going to bring them back, but hopefully it will give us peace of mind.”

Police are still searching for Andrew’s Vehicle, a 2018 Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with Illinois plates “CT92923,” which is believed to be stolen. They asked residents to not approach it if they see it, and to call them instead.