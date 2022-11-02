BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere teachers, administrators and parents talked about bullying and harassment Wednesday night.

The committee met to discuss some important issues. Bullying and harassment was at the top of the issues, and while reportedly being handled well, it was important to allow discussion and talk about the safety of the students.

“We require it of ourselves that we provide parents the opportunity to provide us some feedback to understand from their perspective,” said David Carson, assistant superintendent of the Belvidere School District.

The main topic at the first Board of Education Parent Teacher Advisory Committee meeting was bullying and harassment throughout the schools.

“If you look at the board policies, this is a topic we are supposed to review on a regular basis. Every other year, we are required to renew our policy with the school board. That was done last year,” Carson said. “So, this is an off year, just again a chance to get some feedback.”

Just over 19% of harassment in the Belvidere School District comes from the 8th grade level, according to district data. That drops off to just under 2% for 9th graders.

“Transition from 8th grade to 9th grade and they just don’t know who their people are that they can go to, and it’s not being reported,” one parent said.

“We could see through these statistics there a dramatic drop between going into 8th grade and going into 9th grade, so what’s changing? Is it something the high schools are intervening with or is it the behavior of the students as their transitioning to a new school,” another added.

Another topic for discussion was how to offer comfort to students.

“Definitely just talking to them, letting them know that we are there for them if they have any questions,” said Brooke Sanford, a paraprofessional at Washington Academy and parent in Belvidere 100. “I feel like our staff at Washington is really great about, you know, ‘do you want to talk about this?’ Pulling them aside, spending that time with them they definitely need.”

Student safety is what was on the minds of the committee as they looked at different perspectives offered by teachers and parents.

“I feel like, for the most part, people feel safe when they send their kids to school, or at least I do, and just knowing that the administration team is there for our students,” Sanford said.

“We wanna make sure students feel safe to learn cause that’s an important prerequisite to be able to learn effectively,” one parent said. “So, we are doing all we can to provide that safe learning environment for our kids.”

The committee will be meeting regularly in the future to discuss topics relating to the safety of students and the concerns of parents and teachers.