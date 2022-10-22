BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A local organization spent Saturday afternoon combining Halloween with a job fair.

First Student Belvidere hosted a “Trunk or Treat” with vendors, food trucks and a haunted bus. Job fair vendors were able to set up for free as long as they had candy to give out.

Little ones who will be riding the bus for the first-time next year got to check out the buses and ease any related anxiety, and since there is an ongoing bus driver shortage, adults could test drive a bus and talk to a driver.

“It took a lot of teamwork from everybody who works here to get it all together, and also the community,” said routing coordinator Mary Hanson. “So, it just goes to show when everybody comes together, it works out.”

It was the second year that they have held this event.