BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local first responders were at Aldi on Saturday for their annual food drive.

The “Feed the Need” drive is put on by the Belvidere Police Department and volunteers in police service. They are collecting non-perishable items, canned goods and cash donations. The money will be used to shop for turkeys and hams this holiday season.

These items are donated to five local organizations to distribute.

“We have our volunteers here helping, which is always fun, and I love being out and interacting with the public,” said Tim Blankenship, community policing coordinator for the Belvidere Police Department. “The fun part beyond this is when we get to deliver all the food to everybody, so that’s great.”

The volunteers will continue their food drive at other stores.