BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere has celebrated Heritage Days since the 1950’s to celebrate the city’s diverse community and history.

The two-day carnival style event has mural paintings, games, a car show, food, music and more.

“It’s just so exciting to really come out and be a part of something bigger than yourself,” said Harmony Thornton. “And, you know, after being stuck in the house for, you know, a year plus for COVID, it’s nice to be able to get out and see each other, you know, give each other hugs and be together.”

Alyssa Gilmore has been apart of Heritage Days events since she as six years old, and look forward to it every summer.

“I love painting, and all kinds of arts and crafts,” she said.

Alyssa hopes others will join in on the fun in next years event.

“I feel like it’s kind of rate for towns to do this kind of thing. And I like the way that everyone’s together doing it.”