Belvidere High School becomes temporary mass vaccination site

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere High School was transformed into a temporary COVID-19 vaccination center on Friday.

A thousand doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered, with the Illinois Army National Guard on hand to help give out the shots.

Health officials say the space allowed a lot of people inside with enough room to mask up and observe social distancing.

Public health administrator Amanda Mehl says the the agency is well on its way to reaching long-term vaccination goals.

“If we can get the vaccine supply that we need, we’ll set up as many clinics as it takes to get at least 50% of our residents vaccinated,” Mehl said. “We’re shooting for that 50% mark. We’d like to see more, but once we get up over that 50% mark and if we have 70% of our seniors in the community 65 and older vaccinated, we know we’re well on our way to moving through that Bridge Phase.”

Registration was open to residents 18 and older who work and live in Boone County.