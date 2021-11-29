Belvidere high school students to continue receiving letter grades, for now

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — High school students in Belvidere will continue receiving letter grades, for now.

School board members voted to continue proficiency-based grading for the kids who already get those report cards; elementary and middle school students. That will go until the end of this school year.

Proficiency-based grades replace the standard A’s, B’s and C’s with numbers.

Dr. Daniel Woestman, Superintendent of Belvidere School District #100, said that he believes proficiency grading is a more accurate way to gauge whether students are meeting learning goals.

“We will continue the year with the current grading system, we started out the year that way, we communicated to parents that this the way we’re starting. It’ll take us a few months to go through some planning to shift to a new grading system, or make modifications to the current grading system,” Woestman said. “Until that happens, it’s status quo.”

Some parents have pushed back on the idea, citing concerns for their students getting into college and unfair grading for minority students.