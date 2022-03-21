BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere High School is taking donations for Ukraine, which they said will go directly to refugees.

Their club advisor of the National Honor Society is from Ukraine and has family there. The club’s student president said that helping now feels better than in the past.

“It’s great because we’re actually able to have an impact on the community, and it’s not just staying in our own bubble,” said Addison Molloy. “I feel like last year was a difficult year for us, because we had to do a lot of stuff close together, but now we’re able to actually branch out in the community and make a difference, which is what National Honor Society is all about.”