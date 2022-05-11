BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents got the chance to take part in a community health fair.

The event took place at the Belvidere Community Building, 111 W 1st St., The free event included 40 stateline healthcare and service providers. Those who attended got the chance to learn about the various resources in the stateline.

Organizers said that there is a lot of relearning needed as the medical world returns to normal coming out of COVID-19.

“Well as far as hospice is concerned, we have definitely seen though COVID that there is a lot of needs as far as supporting loved ones in the home or in facilities, and we’re kind of starting back at square one to be quite honest as far as education is concerned,” said Meghan Wilinski, senior community liaison at Promedica Hospice.

They ran a similar event last year, but it was much smaller due to COVID-19.