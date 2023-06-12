BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Belvidere got creative on Monday for some fun in the sun, even though it was a little cooler out.

Fire trucks turned on their hoses for a block party.

It took place at Lincoln School, where firefighters and police officers sprayed water on the kids.

On top of cooling off, there was an ice cream truck and games from the park district.

While Monday was not the warmest day that the area has seen lately, it did not stop people from getting in on the fun.

“Just getting the community together,” said Belvidere Fire Captain David Burdick. “There are lots of events, Belvidere is known for having community events, and this is just one of many that gets everyone out and having a good time, being able to relax and unwind.”

The Belvidere Fire and Police Departments, Park District and Sips and Sprinkles partnered for the event.