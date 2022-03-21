BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Board of Education honored the victims of a Boone County house fire that killed five family members two weeks ago.

Education board members held a moment of silence at Monday night’s meeting. The victims were all siblings, and four of them were students in Belvidere schools.

Elizabeth McConnaughay graduated from Belvidere High School. Her younger siblings Danika, Zofia and Aniela attended Belvidere Central Middle School and Seth Whitman Elementary School.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the family.