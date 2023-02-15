BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Stellantis plant will go idle is less than week, meaning that more than 1,000 people will be out of a job.

A “Resource and Opportunity Fair” was held Wednesday to help those displaced workers. The goal was to give those struggling due to the upcoming idling anything they may need.

However, it was not only for just Stellantis workers.

“Little nervous, disappointed things are not, you know, we are going to be shutting down,” said Randall Lamm, an employee at Oakley Sub Assembly. “You know, try to start over again after working somewhere for 11 and half years.”

Lamm, like many others in the stateline, is going to be without a job in the coming weeks. The idling of the Stellantis plant will have a ripple effect to surrounding companies.

“We have a lot of people here who have been at this plant for 20 something years and other places like 10 plus years, and it’s nice to have this so people can maintain a living and you don’t just lose your job and get put out in the cold,” Lamm said.

Manmohansingh Virk is the chairman for Unit 7 at the Oakley Sub Assembly plant. His staff consists of people aged 18-73.

He came out on Wednesday to help them find new jobs.

“It’s going to be very hard for my guys to find a job at this age,” Virk said. “Some of them have worked hard jobs already that earned them a different level where they don’t have to do hard jobs. That’s the respect we show our elders, right?”

“Yeah, I mean, this is a big opportunity for our members to at least see what they can take advantage of to help them get back on their feet, to secure future employment somewhere and how to get to the finish line,” added Kevin Logan, president of UAW Local 1268.

Organizers also hoped to reach people who may not only need job support, but resources to help them with insurance and schooling as well.

“Yes, there are several companies in here looking for employees,” said Eric Willard, executive director of the Veterans Drop-In Center. “There are several companies in here that provide training for employees who may need to switch a career, update their technical skills to get new jobs, but there are also several other companies in here or support organizations.”

“I say it to myself, ‘with faith and footwork I’ll be okay,'” Lamm added. “I have a strong belief that things will workout.”

There will be another “Resource and Opportunity Fair” at the beginning of March.