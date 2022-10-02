BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Riders went out to the Boone County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

It was for the Prairie Riders Snowmobile Club of Boone County’s Annual “Grass Drags and Swap Meet.” The club has been in the stateline for 47 years, and this was their 27th time holding the event.

Four-wheelers and snowmobilers were racing on the fair grounds.

“We had a huge turnout today and the weather had a big impact on it, and I think a lot of people are starting to get back into racing,” said Prairie Riders president Jeremy Baumgartner.

“I think the sport has been declining because we don’t get the snow we used to,” added member Mark Loos. “Some of the prices of what it takes to find snow and to do this sport has gotten a lot more expensive.”

The organization supplies Boone County’s snowmobile trail system with signage, clearing and grooming. They are also the controlled parking organization at the main entrances of the Boone County Fair.