BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Northwoods Care Centre will host an “All American Hot Dog and Brat Drive-Thru” to raise money to send veterans to Washington D.C. for the 4th annual VetsRoll.

VetsRoll sends former members of the military, and Rosie the Riveters, from across the country to Washington D.C.

A donation of $5 will get patrons at the drive-through a hot dog or a brat, chips, and a drink, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 2250 Pearl Street.

Organizers say they hope to raise enough money to cover the travel expenses for at least one veteran.