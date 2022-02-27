BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of runners took advantage of the warmer weather to support local athletes.

The 9th annual “Hug an Athlete 5K” took place in Belvidere’s Doty Park on Sunday. The Belvidere Park District event raises money for the park district’s Special Olympics team. It will pay for things like equipment, uniforms and scholarships.

Some of those athletes were there to cheer on race participants. The 5K happened in 2020, about three weeks before everything shut down because of the pandemic.

“Last year the race was virtual because of COVID, and our athletes are just so happy to finally be out and seeing people face-to-face,” said Katie Humphrey, special recreation manager for the Belvidere Park District.

Organizers said that the event is also about awareness, to let people know the park district’s activities throughout the year. Volunteers are always needed.

Residents who would like to take part in next year’s “Hug an Athlete 5K” can mark the calendars, as the date is already set. It will take place on Feb. 26, 2023.