BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline police department K9 has received a donation of body armor.

Solo, from the Belvidere Police Department, received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to the non-profit organization “Vested Interest in K9s.” The organization has provided over 4,538 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20-months-old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.