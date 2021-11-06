Belvidere kicks off it’s “Christmas at the Farm” Holiday Market

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents got a head start on their Christmas shopping at a local holiday market.

“Christmas at the Farm” is a holiday tradition in Belvidere. Over 35 vendors set up shop at Meyer’s Tails Up Farm, 5390 Irene Rd. Handmade items, vintage goods, soaps, candles and everything in-between was on sale.

After the event was forced to go online last year, Gwen Meyer, Owner of Meyer’s Tails Up Farm, said that it was fun to be able to watch people find their perfect gifts this year.

“You could definitely bring a list today and last night, you can find something for every woman on your list, and kiddos too, and we even had some men’s items, and it was really great, because giving back to the community,” Meyer said.

A portion of the proceeds from the market will be donated to Miss Carly’s.