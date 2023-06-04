BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere officially kicked off the summer season Sunday afternoon with the first “Buchanan Street Stroll” of the year.

There were vendors, food trucks, live music and no shortage of activities for families to enjoy. The event was the first of three “Buchanan Street Strolls” that will take place this summer.

Organizers said that it is a great way to gather the Belvidere community.

“We love attracting people to downtown Belvidere. We have some great businesses here on Buchanan Street. We have Jack Rose bar, we have La Costa Bora… so we have great food, we have vendors down here,” said Amy Nord, executive director of the Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s just a nice chance to bring people down to showcase the downtown area.”

The other “Buchanan Street Strolls” will take place on July 23 and August 20.