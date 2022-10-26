BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — With Halloween less than a week away, some local kids got the chance to get a head start on trick-or-treating.

Belvidere held its annual “Trunk or Treat” event Wednesday night. Over 100 businesses took part in giving out candy. Kids and their parents dressed up in their costumes and lined the downtown streets.

There were also pop-up tents, food and drinks that were given out. The “Boo Mobile” was there giving scary stories, thanks to the Ida Public Library.

Organizers said that events like these are good for the community.

“It’s great to bring the community together, especially in a safe environment,” said Amy Nord, executive director of the Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce. “So, these are businesses handing out candy. It’s safe. It’s just a good night for everybody.”