Belvidere lawmakers fight to keep Stellantis plant operating

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Local lawmakers are making their voices heard this week to keep the Stellantis Plant operating in Boone County.

Lawmakers, joined with Boone County executives, gathered in front of the assembly plant on Sunday afternoon to share the next steps in keeping the Stellantis Plant open. They said that automakers will be making decisions in the next six months of where to build, or retool, facilities for electric vehicle manufacturing.

State Senator Steve Stadleman, as well as Representative Dave Vella, will be working to push an incentive package, with the Pritzker Administration, in the general assembly this coming week. The goal is to attract auto-manufacturers to build and stay in Illinois.

“Illinois has got to be competitive. We have to make sure that incentive package is attractive, and that’s what we’re going to be voting on legislature this coming week,” Stadelman said. “So, attracting these kind of jobs.”

“This bill will identify concerns that we’ve had, and maybe address those concerns to help lower some of the cost to produce vehicles, help encourage investment as far as infrastructure, and other investments as referring to electric vehicles, and also put some money into training,” added Pamela Lopez-Fettes, the Executive Director of Growth Dimensions Economic Development.

Earlier this month, the assembly plant employees were given an option to locate to the company’s Toledo plant, or to quit or be fired.