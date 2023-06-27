BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere library planned to meet Tuesday night after receiving negative feedback over a planned “Pride” event.

The Ida Public Library hosts an LGBTQ-friendly gathering every month, but they decided to hold a celebration this month they called a “Rainbow Party,” since it is “Pride Month.”

The director of the library said that, over the past couple of years, she has not seen pushback like this event is drawing. She said that the situation has escalated.

“The phone calls are another matter,” said Mindy Long, director of the Ida Public Library. “I’m getting a lot of argumentative and threatening phone calls. There was one phone call that was so bad this week that we had to file a police report. The gentleman, well I don’t want to say gentleman, the man threatened to shut down our event in any way possible.”

The library board met at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Comments were limited to three minutes.