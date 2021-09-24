Belvidere library receives grant to help at-risk youth

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — IDA Public Library in Belvidere received an almost $11,000 grant on Friday, to provide technology and mentors to at-risk middle and high school students.

The funded programs will work toward teaching life skills such as effective communication, goal setting, and conflict resolution.

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded $530,104 in 2022 Project Next Generation (PNG) grants to 28 public libraries statewide.

“I am committed to improving the lives of at-risk youth in Illinois,” said White. “I established this innovative program when I first became Secretary of State to give students an opportunity to receive hands-on experience with the latest technological tools at their local library.”