Belvidere Lions Club celebrates 75 years by building playground, baseball diamond

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere’s Lions Club says it wants to celebrate its 75th anniversary by giving something back to the community.

The organization says it will build an ADA-compliant all-inclusive playground and baseball diamond at Prairie Fields, just south of the Boone County Fairgrounds.

“We want the community to have a place where no one is left behind,” said Lion President Craig Woosley, who said he got the idea for a new playground while working on a Make a Wish project.

The Belvidere Park District and Rockford Noon Lions will help with the project.

Organizers say the additions will remove physical barriers for those with disabilities.

To help pay for the project, Belvidere Lions Club is selling engraved bricks which will make a donor wall at the park’s entrance. The bricks will be $50 for a 4×8 and $125 for an 8×8.

Interested parties can email belviderelions@gmail.com.

The group hopes to dedicate the park in August 2021.

