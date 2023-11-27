BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A month after a shooting occurred in Marengo, investigators have arrested Jacob Mains, 24, of Belvidere, as the prime suspect.

According to the Marengo Police Department, on October 26th before 9 p.m., Mains got into an argument with a woman at a house in the 500 block of Kennedy Drive and allegedly pistol-whipped her with the butt of a gun before leaving the residence.

With two children in the car, along with their mother, Jennifer Luttrell, 36, of Marengo, Mains reportedly opened fire on the house before driving away.

Police were called to the scene and found bullet holes in the exterior of the house, but were unable to make contact with anyone inside.

Belvidere Police said they were called to a home in Belvidere a short time later and met with the victim, who was suffering injuries from the Marengo incident.

Mains was identified as the suspect during a police investigation and was arrested on Wednesday, November 22nd, in the 600 block of McKinley Avenue, in Belvidere.

He was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and 2 counts of Child Endangerment.

Lattrell was arrested the same day and charged with Obstruction of Justice and Child Endangerment.