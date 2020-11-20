Belvidere man arrest man on rape charges

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — 19-year-old Joel Perez has been arrested on multiple sexual assault charges after an 11 month long investigation by Belvidere Police.

Police say in December 2019, the Belvidere Police Department received a report that Perez allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile female.

Perez was arrested on Friday after officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Warren Avenue.

He has been charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, Criminal Sexual Assault, and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

