Belvidere man arrested after hiding in dumpster, allegedly stealing truck

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) – A Boone County jury has found Nathan Gray, of Belvidere, guilty after police found him hiding in dumpster after allegedly stealing a car.

Belvidere Police reportedly responded to the 500 Block of Whitman on June 1, after a report of a truck that had crashed at the location around 3:30 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing someone run northbound from the driver’s door of the truck.

Police reportedly searched the area for the driver, and also observed that items belonging to Nathan Gray were found in the cab of the truck. Shortly after 5:00 a.m., Gray was found hiding in a dumpster approximately 300 feet away from where the truck crashed, with a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, having a BAC of 0.108 after submitting to a breath test. His license was revoked at the time.

Gray’s license was revoked at the time. The owner of the truck was reportedly unaware that the truck was missing, having last seen it at approximately 5:30 p.m. on May 31, 2021 on a property located in Pecatonica, Illinois.

Gray’s sentencing is scheduled for November 4. He has been found guilty of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence and Driving While Revoked. Gray faces 3-14 years in the Department of Corrections for the stolen vehicle charge.