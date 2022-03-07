BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere man was arrested on Saturday for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault.

The Belvidere Police Department responded to the 800 block of Chicago Street for a 911 call around 12:15 a.m. Officers found a male and female in the area when they arrived.

Dylan M. Fisher, 25, was arrested after a preliminary investigation was completed. He was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class 2 felony, in addition to the sexual assault charge, a class X felony. He is being held in the Boone County Correctional Facility on no bond.

A class X felony in punishable by six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and a class 2 felony is punishable by three to seven years.