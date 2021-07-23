Belvidere man arrested on child pornography charges

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — 22-year-old Christopher Hernes has been arrested and charged with child pornography after police allege he had possessed and disseminated child pornography of a juvenile female.

Belvidere Police say Hernes’ arrest was the result of a 3 month investigation stemming from May 2021.

He has been charged with 4 counts of Child Pornography and 1 count of Dissemination of Child Pornography. He was arrested on July 20th.

Hernes faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Currently, he is being held in custody at the Boone County Correctional Facility on a $250,000 bond.