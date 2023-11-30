BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere man is in custody following a Rockford Police investigation into a report of a sexual assault to a juvenile under the age of 13.

According to the department, the alleged sexual assault was reported on November 8. An investigation by the Sensitive Crimes Unit was initiated shortly after.

Christopher Mailand, 34, was identified as the suspect in the assault. Mailand and the victim knew each other, according to police.

Mailand was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault, he was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail on Wednesday.