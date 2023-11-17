MARION, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Demarco Stokes, 28, of Belvidere, who is charged with an armed robbery at a convenience store.

According to the Marion Police Department, on Thursday, officers responded to the ROC One Stop, located at 309 E. DeYoung Street, and met with a clerk who said he had been robbed by a man who threatened him with a knife.

The suspect was able to leave the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers canvassed the north side of the city with K9s and spotted a suspect, later identified as Stokes, who matched the description of the suspect, near Lincoln School, police said.

Authorities said a knife and cash were recovered from Stokes.

He was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Assault.

Stokes was booked into the Williamson County Jail.