Belvidere man charged with child rape, abuse

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Daniel Lamb, 42, of Belvidere, was arrested after an 8 month investigation of sex crimes against children, police said Friday.

In November 2020, Belvidere Police say they received a report that Lamb had sexually assaulted multiple juveniles.

He has been charged with 4 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, 3 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, and 2 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Lamb faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

He is currently being held in the Centralia Correctional Center on unrelated charges, police said.

Lamb was found guilty of drug possession in 2020 and served 2 years in prison. His parole date was yesterday.

He was also convicted on narcotics charges in 2015.