BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office has issued charges of Criminal Sexual Assault against Rodolfo Jaramillo, 49, for an alleged rape.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on April 17th, the victim accused Jaramillo of sexually assaulting her by force.

Detectives conducted a search of a house in the 8700 block of Quail Drive and recovered several items of evidence, which led to the charges against Jaramillo.

If convicted, Jaramillo faces up to 15 years in prison.

Police said Jaramillo’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact police at 815-544-2144.