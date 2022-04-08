BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Antonio Acuna Benitez, 38, for an alleged sexual assault of a minor.

According to Belvidere Police, authorities received a report that a girl had been inappropriately touched by an older man at a home in the 2400 block of Ridgefield Drive.

On April 7th, officers interviewed Benitez at the house and identified him as the perpetrator, police said.

He was arrested and charged with Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.