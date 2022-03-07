BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police have arrested Francisco Javi Jimenez-Vegara, 34, for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to police, officers were called to Swedish American Hospital in Belvidere on Friday, March 4th at 8 p.m. There, they received information about a sexual assault involving a child under 13 years old.

Jimenez-Vegara was identified as the suspect and was arrested during a search of his residence in the 1200 block of South State Street. Police said several pieces of evidence were recovered.

If convicted, Jimenez-Vegara faces up to 30 years in prison.