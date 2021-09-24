Belvidere man competes in ‘Legendary Dad Bod’ competition

(WTVO) — Alexander Keil is competing for the title of “Legendary Dad Bod”–reigning supreme as the most fatherly figure. We spoke with him about how he best fits that title–as voters get a chance to choose their favorite dad bod up until September 30th.

Keil had to answer the following questions to qualify for the title of Legendary Dad Bod:

HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOUR LAWN?

I do my best with work and house repairs, so it’s green.

TELL US YOUR BEST DAD JOKE:

I got my hand stuck in a pickle jar for a pickle I wasn’t even going to eat. I said ”well this is a bit of a pickle.”

WHAT IS YOUR THERMOSTAT SET TO?

68 in the winter and 73 in the summer with a schedule set. If I stray from said schedule I turn it off when I leave, then turn it on when I return.

You can vote for Keil here: https://legendarydadbod.com/2021/alexander-keil