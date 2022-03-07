ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department arrested Carlos Escobar-Alzamora, 26, of Belvidere on Saturday after he reportedly ran from officers during a traffic stop and fired a weapon.

According to police, deputies stopped a vehicle at 12th Avenue and 7th Street at 7:58 p.m.

During the stop, police said Escobar-Alzamora got out and ran. During the foot chase, police said he fired a weapon, then discarded it before he was taken into custody.

Police later discovered the handgun had been altered to make it fully automatic.

No one was injured.

Escobar-Alzamora was charged with Possession of a Firearm without Firearm Owners Identification, Possession of Ammunition without Firearm Owners Identification, Aggravated Assault/Discharge of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of an Automatic Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and two counts of Resisting Arrest.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.