BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere sex offender has been found guilty of offering a 13-year-old girl money in exchange for sex.

According to the Boone County State’s Attorney, Jerome Benton, 37, pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Sexual Assault and Attempted Luring of a Minor on Friday, December 2nd.

Authorities said on September 9th, Benton arranged to meet with a 13-year-old girl in the 1200 block of W. Jackson Street. When the girl arrived, accompanied by two friends, and was talking to him through an open car door, he grabbed her and pulled her inside, and then drove away. Benton then offered the girl money to have sex with him, but she was able to escape from the car.

A short time later, Benton drove by the area of Becky Court and W. Jackson Street and approached the girl’s two friends, offering one of them $100 if they would come home and have sex with him, authorities said.

Two adults were walking in the area at the time and began to approach the car, at which point Benton drove away. The witnesses took down his license plate number, leading police to locate him at his home.

Benton is on parole for Attempted Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault in Cook County.

A Boone County Judge sentenced him to 9 years in prison.