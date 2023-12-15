DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 28-year-old Belvidere man was injured Thursday when two tires from an oncoming semi came loose and struck his van head-on.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 4:28 p.m. on Cherry Valley Road near Snake Road.

Police said the semi-truck was traveling westbound on Cherry Valley Road when two of its tires came off the axle, striking the victim’s Ford van as he was traveling eastbound.

The van then drove into a ditch and overturned.

The driver was taken to SwedishAmerican Hospital in Belvidere. His condition is currently unknown.

The driver of the semi, Jeramiah Haynes, 22, of Sycamore, was cited for Unsafe Equipment.