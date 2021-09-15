Belvidere man killed in early morning motorcycle crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, At 8:00 a.m. Wednesday September 15th, there was a fatal motorcycle crash at I-39 near Janesville. The crash resulted in the death of a 42-year-old Belvidere man.

The police said they received a report of a motorcycle crash at I-39 and found that the rider was deceased when they arrived to the scene.

Witnesses advised the motorcycle started to exit, but changed direction at the last moment to resume traveling.

The name of the motorcyclist is withheld pending the notification of his family.