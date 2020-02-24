Belvidere man one of 3 Illinois men killed in weekend snowmobile accidents in Wisconsin

VILAS CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two Illinois men killed in separate snowmobile crashes over the weekend.

The snowmobiler who reportedly collided with a tree near Little St. Germain Lake has been identified as 38-year-old Richard Hetsley of Maple Park, Ill.

The man who authorities say died following an accident in the woods just off Plum Lake has been identified as 27-year-old Justin Anderson of Belvidere, Ill.

The snowmobiler killed in a crash in Iron County has not been identified at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

According to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, the first incident occurred just after 4 a.m. on Saturday in St. Germain. Officials received a report that a snowmobile had struck a tree and the operator was not breathing.

Upon arrival, authorities determined the operator, a 38-year-old Illinois man, was dead.

During this incident, another man was reportedly looking for the crash scene on his snowmobile and went through the ice on Little St. Germain Lake. The Sheriff’s Office says this man was able to get out of the water and sustained no injuries.

Later that day just after 9 a.m., the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a call for a snowmobile accident in the woods just off of Plum Lake in the Town of Plum Lake.

Upon arrival, officials say the 27-year-old Illinois man operating the snowmobile was found deceased.

On Sunday, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just before 1 a.m. for a snowmobile crash on Trail 10 in the Town of Mercer.

According to the call, a snowmobile had gone off the trail and struck a tree. The operator was reportedly unresponsive.

Despite life-saving measures, the Sheriff’s Office says the operator, a 40-year-old Illinois man, died at the scene.

All three incidents are under investigation, according to authorities.