BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 23-year-old Belvidere man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for recording himself having sex with a 17-year-old.

According to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office, Christopher Hernes forwarded the video to another person, and while charges were pending against him, he asked a friend to contact the victim on his behalf and ask her if she would drop the charges.

He pleaded guilty to one count of Production of Child Pornography, Dissemination of Child Pornography, and Harassment of a Witness.

He was sentenced to 6 years on each charge, to be served consecutively, for a total of 18 years in prison.